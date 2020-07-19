Being in the entertainment industry for the past five-plus years, I guess you can say I have grown comfortable in most of the spectrum of being in the limelight. I am now used to being on stage, dealing with the personalities and egos that I come across and even the occasional superfan or groupie who thinks they deserve the benefit of meeting someone I work with because they have a cute smile or more caked-on makeup than the next.
Since I began putting on shows in 2014, yes my life has changed. I never knew that I would ever do something monumental like share the stage with my comedy hero, Emo Philips, or have the honor of hosting an on-stage ticketed interview with 1980s icon Molly Ringwald. Times like these, along with sharing the stage with Pam Stone, Judy Tenuta, Steve Hytner (Kenny Bania from the Seinfeld show), Jon Reep, Gallagher, are experiences that I will never forget, especially as I started in the business so late in life at the age of 41.
THis has been a dream year for me. As of Jan. 1, I accepted a program director position with The Abbeville Opera House, I now host my own radio show on WZLA, script a syndicated column and my shows are now being performed in six major venues. I have started writing a movie script titled “My Demons Come Out on Stage” and this year marked my debut as the main character in a novel that has been released by novelist J.J. McGraw called “Cho5en” which is available on Amazon if you wish to read about the mysterious Dr. Michael Elis.
However, there is one part of what I do that will always be my Achilles heel.
Two weeks ago, I was staying at the beautiful Belmont Inn as I do every time I am in Abbeville. A lady walked up to me early one morning and asked, “Excuse me, are you Mike Elis?” I said I was and her response was “I love your radio show.” I told her how appreciative I was and then she asked, “Will you sign something for me?”
I feel weird when people ask for my autograph. My signature is worth nothing monetarily, I am not famous and I have the worst signature on earth. Many people don’t know this about me, but I was born with a benign tremor which makes my hand shake when I focus on writing. Therefore, what one receives from me on paper is an “M” with a squiggly line attached to it and an “E” that follows suit.
My note was simply, “Thank you for listening, Mike Elis.”
Well, that was what it was supposed to read. I am not sure if it was the absence of my first cup of coffee or if it was my fear of signing my name, but somehow the word “for” did not come out of the pen and land on the napkin she had grabbed. Embarrassingly enough, the note read “Thank you listening.”
One of the rules of a comedian is if you mess up a joke or a bit, don’t go back to it. Move on and live to fight another day.
Did I follow that rule? No, nor did I grab another napkin and start over (which would’ve been the logical thing to do). I tried to add the number “4” into the note. Even “Thank you 4 listening” would’ve been acceptable but because I didn’t have enough room to add it, I lifted it up from the designated space. Then, it looked odd so I added insult to injury by adding an arrow pointing from the “4” to the space where it should have been placed.
It was a mess. I felt terrible and I was at a loss for words as I handed over the sad and erred napkin.
In this business, I have accumulated a large amount of autographs. Some are on my walls, some are in albums, and I cherish them. To the nice lady who is reading this, if you wish to trade that napkin for my official “Mike on the Mic” radio show T-shirt, I totally understand and will show my appreciation by not signing it for you.
Here’s Your Unsigned.