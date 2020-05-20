Among many of the ways I work and entertain to put food on the table, I also have my fall-back of being a driver for Uber. I enjoy being in my car, meeting new people — and it’s not a bad way to spend an evening, getting to converse with new and interesting people, drink some coffee, and enjoy some soothing tunes along the way.
Since a lot of my shows have been canceled over the past few — and next few — months, I have been going out and helping those in need of a ride as I am considered “essential.” I take the precautions of wearing a mask, wiping down the car with Clorox wipes and always have hand sanitizer for my passengers.
If there is one thing I have learned about being a hired driver, it is that everyone who gets in my vehicle, out of nowhere, becomes an expert on COVID-19. It is like the back doors to a 2015 Toyota Corolla have this magical power of having their brains injected with the knowledge of viral diseases, and giving them more of the inside scoop than those who enter any other Uber.
A year ago, everyone was an expert of chicken sandwiches. Now, we have COVID-19 experts. What a lucky guy I am to spend hours hearing everyone’s view when all I am paid to do is to drive a car. That’s it. So leave me alone.
Last week was a game-changer for me when Thurman entered my car. Little did I know what I was getting into with Thurman as my passenger, but I knew he was going to be an interesting character when he walked up to my car. Thurman had a thin face with long, frizzy dark hair (much like Howard Stern), he was about six feet tall and maybe 130 pounds soaking wet, and the suit he was wearing in 80 degrees was way too big on him.
Thurman put on his mask and then went into COVID-19 expertise mode. Not even his super-suit could withstand the power of the Corolla doors, and Thurman right away went into his factual take on the pandemic. I had a feeling this was going to be an interesting conversation, but I had no idea how interesting.
“Dude, let me tell you what. This whole thing with COVID ... the truth will come out soon.”
I had to ask, “What truth?”
He looked at me with the most stern look, and said, “the aliens.”
As I almost spit my coffee out as I was driving, I peeked down to see how much longer I had to have this guy in my car. There were 8.7 miles left and I knew that this was going to be a challenge. Not only a challenge to have to listen to this, but a challenge to keep myself from laughing, and maintaining my slim chance of receiving a five-star rating.
“So, check this out, dude. The government is keeping it quiet but this virus is being sent to us from the aliens on planet Evo. And you know that guy, Dr. Fauci? He is the head of this whole thing. Planet Evo has been a secret, but soon they will have no choice but to tell everyone the truth. I know you think I’m crazy, but you’ll see. You believe in alien life forms, don’t you?”
“Yes, especially the one who was taken in by the Tanners and came on right after Punky Brewster in the NBC Monday night lineup in the mid 1980s.” Okay, so I didn’t really say that, but oh how I wanted to.
And, of course, how serious can you take anyone who calls you dude? And on multiple occasions? And within the course of one 11-mile ride?
I quickly changed the subject: “So, are you married, Thurman?” He then looked out the window and said, “No, I’m kind of picky.” He then went on to tell me he hasn’t found a woman who he can see sharing his life with.
Of course, I am not sure it will matter anyways; at least if Planet Evo has its say.