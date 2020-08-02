So, I broke down and bought a new car. My 2020 Hyundai Ioniq is my new life partner. She gets 59 miles to the gallon, comes with a nice sound system and I can see a long future of happiness. I named her Alanis. “Isn’t it Ioniq, don’t ya think?”
And the kicker is that with my extended warranty, she is guaranteed to work for five years. I wish I could get that guarantee from my wife. I have already gotten the “You like her better than me,” and so my response was to ask my wife what I can do to put her in a new attitude today.
Then, she showed me what she could do to put me on an old couch that night. Much like any new marriage, Alanis showed me something that might become a challenge to live with once I drove her off the lot. She seems to have some over-protective issues that might drive me a little crazy. Knowing I drive over 4,000 miles a month, I know that I have to make the best of this situation, but she needs to lay off the “worried about me” vibe.
For example, Alanis beeps when I am not in the center of my lane and makes my steering wheel vibrate. This gets super-annoying when I am trying to text, drive and sip coffee at the same time. What gives, Alanis? Give me my space, and don’t try to change me.
It also gives me a breakdown of what percentage of my driving is economical, what percentage is normal and what percentage is aggressive. I haven’t gotten over 2% for aggressive, but my wife has gotten it to 6%. I chalk it up to jealousy issues and probably a meeting or two between the tires and a few curbs. Alanis definitely likes me better. Good thing there isn’t a reading for road rage as my wife has been known to raise the symbol of unappreciative road-sharing from time to time.
Also, my new partner reminds me frequently to take a break from driving and displays a coffee cup. Although her devilish suggestion of giving in to my caffeine addiction is cruelty at its finest, I understand that it is just her way of spending more time with me. I am truly flattered.
My wife is getting tired of hearing how great Alanis is. I brag about my new partner constantly and finally it came out. “What does she have that I don’t?”
“Free oil changes for life” was not a good answer. Although unfair to also point out, Alanis has the ability to play Iron Maiden or Pink Floyd with just me shouting the order. No “please” or “thank you” requirement, and no lecture from the Rolodex of history pointing out the times I didn’t put the toilet seat down or replace the toilet paper roll on the proper holder.
My wife was quick to point out that she produced two great kids for me. “Can Alanis do that?”
My daughter is 17 years old, loves YouTube more than her family and beats up on her little brother. I am not sure she wants to travel down that highway. However, I am not in the clear about everything. Whether a car or a wife, I am prone to get either mad at me if I mess up.
Yesterday, I pulled up to a light and looked over to an awesome Porsche Boxster convertible. I yelled out the window, “Nice wheels, man. I’ve always wanted one of those. Beautiful.”
And out of nowhere, the display on my dash read, “Oh no, you didn’t just look at that car. Am I not enough for you?” Then, I noticed my safety features weren’t warning me of my violation of safety. I even swerved into the other lane. “Nothing!” I shouted. “Play Ozzy Osbourne,” and my stereo said, “Now playing Yoko Ono’s Greatest hits.” No, please. I’m sorry.
I got home and told my wife how Alanis had turned on me and I had to apologize. I asked her, “What’s for dinner?” She said, “You’re on your own. Alanis told me you were checking out another vehicle.” Wow, women stick together through thick and thin.
I went out and asked Alanis if she really snitched on me, and her reply was “You, you, you oughta know.”
