How about a presidential quiz? Here we go! (Warning: This is a tough one!)

1. Who was the first president to be born in a hospital?

2. Who is the only president to have his likeness on both sides of a U.S. coin?

3. Which presidents had name changes when they were young?

4. In the 20th century, who was the only president to have a Ph.D., and which president did not have a college degree (other than honorary)?

5. Which president had his marriage annulled?

6. Which president’s comment became a slogan for a brand of coffee?

7. Which four presidents have state capitals named after them?

8. Which president appeared on the cover of Time Magazine 54 times?

C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “All I can say for the United States Senate is that it opens with a prayer and closes with an investigation.” – Will Rogers

