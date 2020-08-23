How about a presidential quiz? Here we go! (Warning: This is a tough one!)
1. Who was the first president to be born in a hospital?
2. Who is the only president to have his likeness on both sides of a U.S. coin?
3. Which presidents had name changes when they were young?
4. In the 20th century, who was the only president to have a Ph.D., and which president did not have a college degree (other than honorary)?
5. Which president had his marriage annulled?
6. Which president’s comment became a slogan for a brand of coffee?
7. Which four presidents have state capitals named after them?
8. Which president appeared on the cover of Time Magazine 54 times?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “All I can say for the United States Senate is that it opens with a prayer and closes with an investigation.” – Will Rogers