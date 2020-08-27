Here are some interesting facts you might not have known:
- Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman, was rejected from military service in WWII because he failed the eye exam. Because of his X-ray vision, he inadvertently read the eye chart in the other room.
- Ian Fleming got his 007 James Bond name from a bird book on the shelf by ornithologist James Bond.
- L. Frank Baum picked the name Oz, the fantasy land in his “Wizard of Oz,” when he looked at a filing cabinet with folders labeled “O-Z.”
- Based on the times of battles mentioned in “Gone with the Wind,” Melanie’s pregnancy lasted 21 months. When pointed out to author Margaret Mitchell, she reportedly responded that a Southerner’s pace is slower than that of a Yankee.
- The football huddle originated with the deaf Gallaudet College team in 1890. The team went into a huddle to hide the hand signals that were used to call the plays during a game against another deaf team.
And here are some for you Bible buffs:
- Delilah had seven locks of hair shaven from Samson’s head to render him powerless. (Judges 16:19)
- There were three decks on Noah’s ark. (Genesis 6:16)
- There are 12 pearly gates in heaven. (Revelation 21:12-13)
- Ruth and Esther are the only two books in the Bible named for women.
- Esther and Song of Solomon are the only books in the Bible in which God is not mentioned.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” -Will Rogers