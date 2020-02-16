Every now and then, I like to take the time to thank the persons who help make the Curiosity Corner available for my readers. After writing a CC, I send it to Megan Price, head of University Relations and Publications at Lander University. Then, staff writer Graham Duncan reads and edits them to make sure I don’t end up with my foot in my mouth and that I am adhering to AP style. He also helps come up with a lot of the articles’ catchy titles. After that, off to the various newspapers it goes for publication! I thank them all, and if you enjoy the Curiosity Corner, you should, too. — JDW
Question: We hear a lot about the euro. What is the background of the euro? (Asked by a money-conscientious reader.)
(Note: This article was written before the United Kingdom withdrew from the European Union on Jan. 31 of this year, after a long “Brexit” process. You may have heard or read about this in the news. The euro is still in place in the European Union, but Great Britain will have to adjust travel and trade practices with European Union countries.)
Reply: Basically, the euro (€) is the official currency of many European countries. And what a traveler’s blessing! Anyone who visited different countries in Europe prior to 2002 knew the hassle of changing French francs to German marks, to Italian lira, etc. Imagine if each of our states had a different currency. Exchanges would have to be made in traveling from state to state. Fortunately, we have just one currency for the whole country, and this is what has happened for various countries in Europe.
The European Union was formally established in 1992, creating a single market that applied in all member states, guaranteeing freedom of travel (no visas needed) and common trade policies, amongst other things.
The EU took a big step in 1999 when it first introduced the euro as the official currency of 11 countries within the EU. It was first a “virtual” currency — meaning transactions were done on paper without any physical bills or coins. The hard currency was introduced in 2002 and is used today by 19 countries and over 340 million people.
Not all members of the EU use the euro, however. Most notably, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Sweden decided not to convert their currency to the euro. (The UK has now withdrawn from the EU, as noted.) Several smaller, non-EU member countries have converted to using the Euro, such as Monaco, Andorra, Montenegro and Vatican City. One small holdout is Lichtenstein, which continues to use the Swiss franc.
The euro is now worth more than the dollar. This means it takes more than one dollar to buy one Euro (which makes European travel expensive). At the time of this writing, the exchange is 1.00 euro = 1.1025 dollars. That means 1 dollar = 0.9070 euro. The dollar used to be worth more than the euro.
They sure carry the exchange rate out to a lot of decimals, but in a big money trade, the decimals could be significant. Don’t ask me why the exchange rates fluctuate — I don’t have a clue!
