Question: Why is a football goal called a touchdown? (Asked by a curious quarterback.)
Reply: It’s a holdover from football’s ancestor, rugby. The game of rugby football developed from a version played at the Rugby School in England in the 19th century, and American football derived from rugby football. Initially, they were played the same. The ball could not be thrown forward, and ground could only be gained by running or kicking. A team could only score by kicking a goal, and there were only certain ways a team could get a chance to kick a goal.
That’s where “touchdowns” come in! One of those ways to score was for an offensive player to physically touch the ball down on the defensive side of the field. In rugby, this is called a “try,” and originally did not award any points, but instead gave the team a chance to “try” to score a goal by kicking the ball through the goal posts.
Many of the rules for American football changed when the downs-for-distance system we have today was developed. The game was first called American rugby football, but the name eventually got shortened to just “football.” Outside America, the game is also referred to as gridiron football, so as to help distinguish it from soccer (which is known as “football” throughout the rest of the world).
Nowadays in rugby, five points are awarded for a try and teams still have to physically touch the ball down in the other team’s in-goal area. This used to be the case in American football, and as a holdover, it’s still termed a “touchdown,” but without the ground touching. Six points are awarded for touchdowns in football.
I don’t know much about rugby, only catching a game on TV every now and then. It’s a rough and tumble tackling game, and players wear no padding. Then there are terms like “scrum,” “ruck” and “maul.” I think I’ll stick with American football. And I thank Lander University’s Graham Duncan for helping me with this article.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “If God wanted women to understand men, football would have never been created.” — Seen on a bumper sticker