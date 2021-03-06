First, let’s go over some words all readers should know.
Arctophile (noun): a person who is fond of, and usually a collector of, teddy bears. Did you know that the teddy bear was named after President Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt, who is said to have saved the life of a bear cub while hunting?
Akimbo (adverb): having the hand on the hip with the elbow turned outward. (I’ve had people “akimbo” me quite a few times.)
Oniomania (noun): the uncontrollable desire to buy things. (No comment here. I’d just get into trouble.)
Onychophagist (noun): a person who bites his or her nails.
Garbology (noun): the study of a society or culture by examining what it discards. (No, I didn’t make it up. Must be an interesting major in college.)
Quotidian (adjective): occurring every day. (Aren’t you glad the Curiosity Corner isn’t quotidian?)
Okay, now a few questions for you:
1. What are some words that begin and end with “he?” (Besides “hehe.”)
2. What is bone china?
3. Can you lead a cow up and down stairs?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “It is nice to be important, but it is more important to be nice.” (Seen in a Chinese fortune cookie.)