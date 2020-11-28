I hope you took time to study over your Thanksgiving break. Here are 14 trivia questions for you. See how many you know. The answer key is below. No cheating!
1. How many states have “x” in their names?
2. What does BMW (as in the automobile) stand for?
3. What type of doctor was Doc Holiday (as in OK corral frame)?
4. How many pedals and keys does a grand piano have?
5. What was the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution?
6. How many seats are there in a 747 jumbo jet?
7. Why is the phrase “the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog” used to check a typewriter?
8. Where are the Islands of Langerhans located?
9. What was Billy the Kid’s real name?
10. What is a quire?
11. European geography: How many countries border Germany?
12. African geography: Africa has how many countries?
13. What is triskaidekaphobia?
14. How many states do not have lieutenant governors?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “I was young and foolish then; now I’m older and foolisher.” — Mark Twain