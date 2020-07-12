Question: As we age, why does hair disappear from where it used to be and appear in places it never was? (Asked by an aging anonymous reader.)
Reply: What a hairy question! However, the Curiosity Corner shies away from no keratinous filament question and is always ready to let the hair down.
The growth of human hair occurs everywhere on the body except for places like the soles of the feet, lips and the palms of the hands. It is well established that hair growth depends on hormones. With puberty, the hormones start to flow and hair starts to develop in places where there was none or only “peach fuzz.” Things are pretty much stable until middle age, and then for some, like me, baldness occurs. (Bald is beautiful.) Baldness involves the state of lacking hair where it often grows, especially on the head, and can occur in both men and women. Most common to men is “male pattern baldness,” in which baldness occurs in a well-defined pattern… over the temples and the crown of the head. (Hair today, gone tomorrow.)
As a result, I’ve compensated for years with pogonotrophy (growing facial hairs or a beard). And it is rightly so. Leviticus 19:27 tells us: “Ye shall not round the corners of your heads, neither shalt thou mar the corners of thy beard.” (King James Version) The New International Version is a bit more specific: “Do not cut the hair at the sides of your head or clip off the edges of your beard.” So it is OK to have sideburns and beards! I’ve saved a lot of time and money over the years not having to shave. Gillette and Schick, eat your hearts out.
But I digress. Back to the question. I think we are talking about hirsutism (from the Latin, hirsutus, meaning shaggy or hairy). This is an excessive and increased growth in men and women in locations where the occurrence of hair is normally absent, most often noticeable around the mouth, and chin (in women). The cause is again hormonal: usually increased levels of testosterone (thought of as a male hormone, but women produce it too.) There is some evidence that high levels of insulin in women may cause hirsutism.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Inflation is when you pay fifteen dollars for the ten-dollar haircut you used to get for five dollars when you had hair.” – Sam Ewing