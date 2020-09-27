Trivia time. You gotta keep your trivia knowledge sharp!
Four states do not allow billboards: Maine, Vermont, Alaska and Hawaii.
Sweden is the country with the highest income tax rate, at 56.6%.
Babe Ruth hit the first home run in Yankee Stadium in 1923.
The steeplechase, a form of horse racing involving jumping fences and ditches, is so called because originally the race went from church steeple to church steeple, hence a steeplechase.
The Canary Islands is not named after the canary (bird), but after a breed of large dogs. The Latin name is “Canariae Insulae,” meaning “Islands of the Dogs.”
The Tootsie Roll, introduced in 1896 by Leo Hirshfield of New York, was named after his daughter, nicknamed “Tootsie.”
Aluminum foil began replacing tin foil in 1910. Some people still refer to aluminum foil as tin foil, and use it to make tin foil hats. (Tin foil hats are supposed to shield the brain from electromagnetic fields and mind control. I know a couple people who wear them.)
Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of the mouth.
Cow’s milk contains 3-4 % fat and butter 80% fat. It takes about 21 pounds of milk to make a pound of butter. (Milk, like water, has a weight of about 8 pounds per gallon, so 21 pounds is 2.6 gallons.)
The vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C. is located on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory. Historically, VPs and their families lived in their own residences. But with the increasing cost of these Washington, D.C. residences, Congress agreed to refurbish the house at the Naval Observatory as a home for the VP in 1974. Vice President Gerald Ford acceded to the presidency before he could use it, and his VP, Nelson Rockefeller, used it only for entertaining. Walter Mondale was the first VP to move in, followed by Bush, Quayle, Gore, Chaney, Biden and currently, Pence.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “On quiz shows, some female contestants say ‘I have the best husband in the whole world.’ How do they know? Have they tried them all?