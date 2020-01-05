I’m of the belief that everyone should be equipped with some useless (but interesting) information. So with that in mind, here we go!

• A Cornish game hen is a young chicken, usually five or six weeks old, that weighs around two pounds. A breed of “little chickens,” so to speak. The breed originated in Cornwall, England, hence the name.

• It takes a lobster approximately seven years to grow to be about one pound.

• The longest name in the Bible is Mahershalalhashbaz (Maher-shalal-hash-baz, Isaiah 8:1).

• The shortest verse in the Bible has just two words: “Jesus wept,” (John 11:35).

• The Seven Deadly Sins are lust, pride, anger, envy, sloth, avarice and gluttony.

• Americans consume over 3 billion pounds of chocolate annually, which is almost half the world’s total production — you chocoholics, you!

• German chocolate cake did not originate in Germany, nor brought to this country by German immigrants. In 1852, Sam German developed a mild dark baking chocolate bar for the Baker’s Chocolate Co. The product was named in his honor: Baker’s German’s Sweet Chocolate. Today, the apostrophe and the “s” have been dropped from “German’s,” giving a false hint to the origin of the cake.

• About 52% of Americans drink coffee. (I’m in the minority.)

• The largest human organ is the skin, with an average surface area of about 25 square feet.

• The first Rose Bowl was played in 1902 in Pasadena, Calif. The University of Michigan beat Stanford, 49-0.

• SWAT, as in SWAT team, stands for Special Weapons and Tactics.

• There is no synonym for thesaurus. Thus, you can’t find “thesaurus” in a thesaurus. The word comes from the Greek meaning, “a treasure.”

• Cheerios cereal was originally spelled “Cheerioats.” No, they are not donut seeds.

C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “A pessimist is never disappointed.”

Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail jerry@curiosity-corner.net. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner. For Curiosity Corner background, go to curiosity-corner.net.