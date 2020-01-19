In physics, we have a bunch of laws: Newton’s laws of motion, the law of reflection, and so on. However, a few more practical laws came across my screen the other day. I don’t know the source, but these are definitely by someone who knows a thing or two about life.
Here are a few:
• Law of Biomechanics: The severity of an itch is inversely proportional to the reach.
• Theater Law: At any event, the people whose seats are farthest from the aisle arrive last.
• Law of Lockers: If there are only two people in a locker room, they will have adjacent lockers.
• Law of Close Encounters: The probability of seeing someone you know increases when you are with someone you don’t want to be seen with.
• Law of Mechanical Repair: After your hands become coated with grease, your nose will begin to itch or you’ll have to go to the john.
• Law of Workshop: Any tool, when dropped, will roll into the least accessible corner or under something.
• Law of the Bath: When the body is fully immersed, the phone will ring.
• Law of Shoes: If you want a particular shoe style, they won’t have your size.
• Law of Products: As soon as you find a product that you really like, they’ll stop making it.
Before leaving, let me share something with you that I found amusing. We all get on mailing lists, and I’m on one for those little mail-order catalogs. Recently, I received a catalog in the mail, and on the cover along with my name was a message: “Is this goodbye? This may be your last catalog.”
Actually, I received three of the same catalogs the same day: one for Jerry Wilson, one for Jerry D. Wilson and one for Mr. Jerry D. Wilson. (Go figure!) I guess it is goodbye after all… I didn’t order anything.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Man was made at the end of the week’s work, when God was tired.” – Mark Twain