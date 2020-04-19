Q: Do earlobes have any purpose? (Asked by Kylynn Keith, of Grantsville, West Virginia)
A: First, let’s take a look at the ear. Gotta know the territory! The pinna (Latin for “feather”) is the visible part of the ear, and it does serve a purpose. Its cupped shape collects sound and funnels it to the ear canal. In collecting and directing sound, there is some amplification involved, but the interesting part is the filtering process.
For low-frequency sounds, the pinna behaves analogously to a reflector dish, directing sound toward the canal. For high-frequency sounds, some sound is directed to the canal, but some is reflected off the contours of the pinna. As a result, the sound enters the ear with a slight time delay with the direct sound wave. This gives rise to what we call in physics, “disruptive interference,” or when the crest of a sound wave overlaps the trough of another and there is cancellation.
The interference causes certain frequency components to be eliminated: a filtering effect that results in some frequencies not being heard. So, the pinna preferentially selects sounds in the frequency range of human speech, and you may hear a person’s voice differently than someone with a different pinna.
Some animals have movable pinna, which allows for directional sound. Humans generally cannot move the pinna, but a few get by with a wiggle.
Now, back to the earlobe (lobulus auricule, if you want to be technical). Earlobes have a large blood supply and may help to warm the ear, but generally, earlobes are not considered to have any particular biological function. They appear to be an evolutionary vestige, or leftover. An ear appendix, so to speak.
Some folks have freely hanging earlobes, while others have attached earlobes. That is, they are attached to the head instead of the pinna. This is a genetic thing. In fact, some people are born without earlobes, but this doesn’t seem to affect their hearing.
And no, I’m not going to get into piercing. I guess it started with earlobe piercing, but look at what all people are piercing today!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “They do certainly give very strange and newfangled names to diseases.” — Plato