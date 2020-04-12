Question: What is safety glass, and why is it safe? (Asked by a safety-conscientious column reader.)
Reply: Glass making goes back a long ways, and has undergone considerable development over the years. Most varieties of glass have the same basic ingredient of silicon dioxide — sand.
Flat plate glass used for windows, mirrors and so on was first made in the 17th century in France by using power-driven rollers to flatten the hot material. More recently in the 1950s, a better flat-glass method was developed in Great Britain. Hot liquid glass is flowed onto a bath of molten metal, such as tin. The surface of the molten metal surface smooths out the irregularities on the glass surface, giving it a flat, even sheet.
As the molten glass floats on the metal bath, the temperature is lowered. The glass then solidifies, and the sheet or plate is removed.
An important process in glass making is annealing or tempering. This is a heating and cooling process that makes the glass less brittle. But even so, regular glass shatters into harmful, sharp fragments. So for particular applications, such as patio doors, doors on shower stalls, etc., safety glass (or plastic) is required.
In general, safety glass is made in two ways: (1) annealing or tempering, and (2) plastic lamination. In the annealing method, glass sheets are heated to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit and then quickly cooled. This process increases the strength of the glass by about sixfold. The treatment also affects the internal structure of the glass, and when safety glass breaks, it does not shatter into sharp fragments, but blunt granules.
In the lamination process, a transparent plastic sheet is pressed between two sheets of glass. The plastic adds to the strength, and if broken, the adhesion of the glass pieces to the plastic minimizes the risk of flying fragments.
Automobile windshields are laminated safety glass, as are aircraft windows. In aircrafts, there might be three glass plates and two plastic sheets, with special glass treatment designed to withstand the impact of objects such as birds and hail. Bulletproof glass is usually built up of several layers of glass and plastic.
Safety glass reduces the risk of injury, providing safer conditions.
However, I think “bullet proof” glass is somewhat of a misnomer. It may work at times, but there are some pretty big bullets.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “One advantage of talking to yourself is that you know at least somebody’s listening.” — Franklin P. Jones