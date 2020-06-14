The heart is basically a pump that keeps our blood circulating — a vital organ. Yet, we associate emotions with the heart as well, usually the “lovey-dovey” kind (think of Valentine’s Day).

But this isn’t always the case. Consider the following expressions:

• Heartache — deep grief or pain

• Heartbreak (broken heart) — extreme disappointment (lost at love)

• Heartfelt — most sincere

• Have a heart — to be forgiving

• Heavy heart — very sad

• Know it in my heart — to know for sure

• Change of heart — changing your mind or opinion

• Know it by heart — to have something memorized

• Have your heart set on it — a big desire

• Cry your heart out — big grief

• Wear your heart on your sleeve — obvious emotion

• Give my heart to you — true love or a transplant

You can probably think of others — if you have your heart in the right place!

How about heartless, heartrending, heartsick, heartstrings, heartwarming, heartthrob, and so on. I’m glad we had this little heart-to-heart.

That was a short one, so how about some curious trivia questions?

Questions:

1. Which state has the shortest motto?

2. How high is Mt. Everest?

3. How many bones are there in the human body?

C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “All men make mistakes, but married men find out about them sooner.” — Red Skelton

Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail jerry@curiosity-corner.net. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner. For Curiosity Corner background, go to curiosity-corner.net.