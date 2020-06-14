The heart is basically a pump that keeps our blood circulating — a vital organ. Yet, we associate emotions with the heart as well, usually the “lovey-dovey” kind (think of Valentine’s Day).
But this isn’t always the case. Consider the following expressions:
• Heartache — deep grief or pain
• Heartbreak (broken heart) — extreme disappointment (lost at love)
• Heartfelt — most sincere
• Have a heart — to be forgiving
• Heavy heart — very sad
• Know it in my heart — to know for sure
• Change of heart — changing your mind or opinion
• Know it by heart — to have something memorized
• Have your heart set on it — a big desire
• Cry your heart out — big grief
• Wear your heart on your sleeve — obvious emotion
• Give my heart to you — true love or a transplant
You can probably think of others — if you have your heart in the right place!
How about heartless, heartrending, heartsick, heartstrings, heartwarming, heartthrob, and so on. I’m glad we had this little heart-to-heart.
That was a short one, so how about some curious trivia questions?
Questions:
1. Which state has the shortest motto?
2. How high is Mt. Everest?
3. How many bones are there in the human body?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “All men make mistakes, but married men find out about them sooner.” — Red Skelton