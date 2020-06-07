The other day, I was reading up on how some products got their names. Here are a couple I found interesting. I hope you do, too!
Kool-Aid:
Back in the late 1880s, Edwin Perkins, at the age of 14, sent away for a mail-order “start your own business” kit. He started developing a variety of syrup flavors in his mother’s kitchen. Edwin kept at it and at the age of 24 in 1914, he was operating his own mail-order business selling soft-drink syrup mix he called Fruit Smack.
But Fruit Smack bottles were expensive to mail and were often damaged in transit. So one day, Edwin took a look at the new Jell-O dry powder dessert mix in his father’s general store. Bingo! No more liquid Fruit Smack. He began selling concentrated drink mix powder instead.
It was first called “Kool-Ade,” a play on “lemonade.” This was later changed to “Kool-Aid,” giving it the connotation of aiding drinkers to remain cool.
Today, over 500 million gallons of Kool-Aid are consumed yearly.
Frisbee:
In 1871, William Frisbie was managing a bakery in Bridgeport, Connecticut. A few years later he bought the bakery and established the Frisbie Pie Company. The pies were a hit and soon the Frisbie pies were being sold across New England, shipped in pie tin containers. The pies were especially popular with college students, particularly at Yale University.
With an ample supply of Frisbie pie tins available and typical out-of-class resourcefulness, students quickly learned that if the flat tin was flung in a spinning motion, it would sail through the air to be caught and returned by another student. Being made of metal, it helped if the recipient knew about the launch in advance. A cry of “Frisbie” was made in advance, much life “Fore” is used in golf.
The game quickly spread across the country and in 1948 in California, a building inspector named Fred Morrison began manufacturing and marketing a plastic flying disc. He called it the “Frisbee,” so as to avoid any legal problems with the Frisbie Pie Company.
Morrison joined the Wham-O toy company in 1955, and in 1957 the company began marketing the plastic disc as the “Pluto Platter.” (UFO’s were big at the time.) By 1958, the Frisbie Pie Company had gone out of business. Wham-O quickly renamed their toy the Frisbee, and trademarked the name.
Frisbee-mania hit the nation, and Frisbees and Frisbee-catching dogs were everywhere.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Alexander Hamilton started the U.S. Treasury with nothing, and that was the closest our country has ever been to being even.” – Will Rogers