The Curious Postscript (C.P.S.) columns seem to be popular, so here’s another one. Maybe you can find some bits of wisdom.
• “Satisfaction of one’s own curiosity is one of the greatest sources of happiness in life.” — Linus Pauling (a two-time Nobel Prize winner, who would have clearly enjoyed the Curiosity Corner).
• “Weed: a plant whose virtues have not yet been discovered.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
• “I’d like to believe I’m smarter today than I was yesterday.” — Abraham Lincoln
• “Why pay a dollar for a bookmark? Why not use the dollar for a bookmark?” —Fred Stoller
• “I never met a man so ignorant that I couldn’t learn something from him.” —Galileo
• “I can accept failure, but I can’t accept not trying.” — Michael Jordan
• “If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space.” —Anonymous
• “Until I was thirteen, I thought my name was ‘shut-up.’” — Joe Namath
• “Don’t worry about avoiding temptation… as you grow older, it will avoid you.” — Winston Churchill
• “Buying on the installment plan makes the months shorter and the years longer.” — Anonymous
• “The best answer to anger is silence.” — Anonymous
• Mars is essentially in the same orbit… Mars is somewhat the same distance from the sun, which is very important. We have seen pictures where there are canals, we believe, and water. If there is water, that means there is oxygen. If oxygen, that means we can breathe.” — Former Vice President Dan Quayle
• “Talk is cheap because supply always exceeds demand.” — Anonymous
• “It is a damn poor mind indeed which can’t think of at least two ways to spell a word.” — Andrew Jackson
• “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” — Yoga Berra