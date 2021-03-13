QUESTION: Humans have fingerprints. Do animals have them? (Asked by a curious Sherlock Holmes.)
REPLY: Fingerprints, or the ridges on our thumbs and fingers, make life easier for us in that they help us grasp and hold things, particularly slippery objects. In researching this question, I found one reference comparing fingerprints to the tread on the tires of a car. The tread gives a better grip.
Yes, there are animals other than humans that have fingerprints. Gorillas and some monkeys have fingerprints. They are primates like us humans with a great deal of manual dexterity. However, it is interesting that perhaps our closest relative, the chimpanzee, does not have fingerprints. And elsewhere, “down under,” Koala bears have fingerprints.
Since no two person’s fingerprints are identical, they are used as a means of identification. You’ve seen enough detective movies — don’t leave your fingerprints at the scene of the crime. Don’t go barefoot either, as toe prints are unique and can be used, too.
Question: Who invented iced tea? (Asked by a curious Southerner.)
Reply: What would the south be without iced tea? Tea drinking has been going on for some 5,000 years, and probably originated in China or India, with tea being derived from a plant native to central and eastern Asia.
Iced tea, however, is more modern. A tea vendor at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis was having trouble selling hot tea in the summer. So, he added some ice and chilled it. His “iced” tea boosted sales and the idea caught on. The rest is history. (I don’t know if the vendor used any sugar to give a choice of sweetened or unsweetened.)
An interesting sidelight to tea development is that in 1908, another vendor began shipping tea samples in small, individual bags to restaurants in New York. The restaurants started using the bags in cups of hot water without removing the tea. Thus, the teabag was born, which took away the art of reading tea leaves.
There are even some tea superstitions for hot tea drinkers, such as, “To stir tea in the pot is to stir up strife,” or, “Bubbles in your cup show that kisses are coming, but if you put in milk before the sugar, you risk losing your sweetheart.” I’m not much of a tea drinker myself, so you’ll have to check these out. Take tea and see!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “A poor joke must invent its own laughter.” — Latin Proverb