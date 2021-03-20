Question: What is the origin of the phrase, “made from scratch?” Also, why is “fiddlesticks” used as a term of disgust? (Asked by a curious reader from cyberspace.)
Reply: “Scratch” is a well-used word. I found 33 entries in my dictionary, many of them being slang, such as when losing the cue ball in pool. “Made from scratch” implies that the food (like a cake) was made from individual ingredients (flour, eggs, sugar, etc.) rather than from pre-mixed ingredients (like cake mix in a box).
The phrase originated from sports, where at one time the starting line of a race would be a scratch line on the ground. The phrase has holdovers in some horse racing. A horse that “starts from scratch” starts at the starting line, as opposed to a horse with a handicap that starts from a position in front of the line. So, “made from scratch” implies that you start at the beginning, or with the basics. No handicap (or cake mix).
Now, on to fiddlesticks. I had to go to my etymology friends on this one. These comments come from World Wide Words. At first, a “fiddlestick” was just a reference to a violin bow. The use of the word was first recorded in the 15th century, and in Shakespeare’s play, Henry IV, where there is a line which reads, “The devil rides on a fiddle-stick.”
Then, in a play by Sir Henry Wildair in 1701, we have a line that reads, “Golden pleasure! Golden fiddlesticks!” The phrase is a contemptuous remark in the play, and such usage continued to evolve into its current usage as a disparaging retort to mean something is nonsense or disgustful. (Such culture here in the Curiosity Corner!)
That was a shorter one, so here is a helpful tidbit of information I found the other day. I read that Dalmatian puppies are born without spots, so I checked into this and here’s what a breeder told me. The pups are born with spots, but you only see them when they are first born and when they are wet.
Once dry, their puppy white coat covers the spots. After about a week, the coat starts to drop out and the pigment, or spots, start to show. So, technically, they are born with spots that aren’t visible for a week or so. And now you know — the rest of the story. (My apologies to Paul Harvey.)
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Why not go out on a limb? Isn’t that where the fruit is?” — Frank Scully