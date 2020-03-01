Question: At a recent physical, my doctor talked about my body density and said my BMI was too high. Would you please explain these? Thank you. (Asked by a curious column reader.)
Reply: Density is a measure of the compactness of matter or mass of a substance in a given volume. For example, mercury is denser than water — 13.6 times as dense, and an equal volume would weigh 13.6 times as much. Similarly, in the human body, muscle is denser than fat. A liter of muscle would weigh 2.3 pounds, and a liter of fat would weigh 1.98 pounds.
A type of density used in the health field is body density. Body density is the proportion of body fat in the human body compared to the overall mass. It provides a gauging of the amount of fatty tissue in the body. Body density is important in preparing nutrition and fitness plans for good health.
As you might imagine, it is virtually impossible to determine the exact proportion of fat in a living person. Sophisticated methods are required to provide close values. However, methods have been developed to estimate body density. One of the most common is known as Body Mass Index (BMI). It is not a definitive measure of body density, but rather a tool to determine whether your body density is at a healthy level (not too much fat). BMI is a number calculated from your weight and height that gives an estimate of the percentage of your total weight that comes from fat, as opposed to muscle, bone and organ tissue. Basically, it indicates individuals who might have excessive amounts of body fat for their size.
Charts, as shown in Figure 1, can be used to find the weight range of BMIs. Simply find your height on the vertical axis and your weight on the horizontal axis, and where they intersect gives your BMI range. The result lets you see if you are at a healthy weight, according to the scale at the top. Of course, the chart BMIs are estimates of true percentages, and a number of factors might influence whether your BMI is a true reflection of your actual body fat. For example, muscle is denser than fat, and a heavily muscled person may weigh more than an overweight person of the same height. For more exact BMI, you can find a calculator on the internet.
So, how’s your BMI? I admit I’m just on the overweight line (next to normal, that is).
Figure 1: Body Mass Index (BMI). Find your height on the vertical axis and your weight on the horizontal axis. Where they intersect gives your BMI range. The resulting BMI indicates if you are at a healthy weight, according to the scale on the chart (near top).
That was a short one, so how about a little quiz? The United States has 62 protected areas, or national parks. I was reading the other day about the most popular or most visited ones, but it didn’t give the states they were in. I thought I knew but was I pretty ignorant, and would have failed the following quiz. How about you? Misery loves company.
1. Grand Canyon National Park
2. Yellowstone National Park
3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park
4. Yosemite National Park
5. Glacier National Park
6. Rocky Mountain National Park
7. Zion National Park
8. Acadia National Park
Answers: 1. Arizona, 2. Wyoming, 3. North Carolina and Tennessee, 4. California, 5. Montana, 6. Colorado, 7. Utah, 8. Maine.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Eventually you will reach a point when you stop lying about your age and start bragging about it.” — Will Rogers