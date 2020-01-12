Question: I’ve heard that a dog’s mouth is cleaner than a human’s. Is this true? (Asked by a curious dog lover.)
Reply: This has been around for a long time, and for me, the answer is no. Dogs will chew on old dug-up bones, raid garbage cans and are keen on using their tongues for personal hygiene.
Don’t get me wrong, though. I’m a dog lover. My son, Max, was a canine.
It is thought that the cleanliness notion stems from medical reports that human bites (bites made by humans) are more likely to become infected than dog bites. In addition, when dogs lick their wounds, they seem to heal faster.
However, there is a silver lining for those people who like their dogs to “give them sugar” with a lick or kiss on the face. Marty Becker, a veterinarian who has written several pet books, suggests that most bacteria in a dog’s mouth are only for dogs and cause no harm when transmitted to the owner. This means we humans are immune to most dog germs, and human and dog germs are specific for the carrier. (An exception to this, of course, would be a rabid dog.)
Even so, I’m going to err on the side of caution. You also hear that you’re more likely to get an illness from kissing a person than you are from kissing a dog. Maybe so, but I do not think persons are going to give up osculating.
