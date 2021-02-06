Let’s have a quiz on state nicknames! See how many you get. Some states have more than one nickname, but I’ll try to use the most common. (I’ll start off easy for my readers.)

1. Palmetto State

2. Mountain State

3. Equality State

4. Yellowhammer State

5. Sunflower State

6. Pelican State

7. Pine Tree State

8. Prairie State

9. Hawkeye State

10. Peach State

11. The Natural State

12. Magnolia State

13. Garden State

4. Beehive State

15 Old Dominion

C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The advantage of a bad memory is that one enjoys several times the same good things for the first time.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

1. South Carolina

2. West Virginia

3. Wyoming

4. Alabama

5. Kansas

6. Louisiana

7. Maine (only state name with one syllable)

8. Illinois

9. Iowa

10. Georgia (but S.C. grows more peaches)

11. Arkansas

12. Mississippi

13. New Jersey

14. Utah

15. Virginia

Answers:

Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail jerry@curiosity-corner.net. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner. For Curiosity Corner background, go to curiosity-corner.net.

