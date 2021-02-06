Let’s have a quiz on state nicknames! See how many you get. Some states have more than one nickname, but I’ll try to use the most common. (I’ll start off easy for my readers.)
1. Palmetto State
2. Mountain State
3. Equality State
4. Yellowhammer State
5. Sunflower State
6. Pelican State
7. Pine Tree State
8. Prairie State
9. Hawkeye State
10. Peach State
11. The Natural State
12. Magnolia State
13. Garden State
4. Beehive State
15 Old Dominion
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The advantage of a bad memory is that one enjoys several times the same good things for the first time.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
1. South Carolina
2. West Virginia
3. Wyoming
4. Alabama
5. Kansas
6. Louisiana
7. Maine (only state name with one syllable)
8. Illinois
9. Iowa
10. Georgia (but S.C. grows more peaches)
11. Arkansas
12. Mississippi
13. New Jersey
14. Utah
15. Virginia
Answers:
1. South Carolina
2. West Virginia
3. Wyoming
4. Alabama
5. Kansas
6. Louisiana
7. Maine (only state name with one syllable)
8. Illinois
9. Iowa
10. Georgia (but S.C. grows more peaches)
11. Arkansas
12. Mississippi
13. New Jersey
14. Utah
15. Virginia