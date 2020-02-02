Let’s see how you can do on the meanings of some old sayings and famous idioms (an expression whose meaning is not predictable from the usual meaning of its constituent elements). Your answers may be a bit different from what I have written, but it should be in the same ballpark.
1. An ax to grind
2. Hold your horses!
3. Kit and caboodle
4. No spring chicken
5. Straight from the horse’s mouth
6. You ain’t the only duck in the pond!
7. Persnickety
8. Scarce as hen’s teeth
9. Let the cat out of the bag
10. A bone to pick
11. Feather in your cap
12. Poor as Job’s turkey
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “When all is said and done, more is said than done.” — Lou Holtz