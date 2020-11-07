We have been dealing with some pretty heavy subjects in the Curiosity Corner lately, so it’s time to lighten up! Someone sent me some puns the other day, so I’ll pass them along to you. Some of them are two-thirds of a pun: PU (pee-yew!)
And just in case you’re wondering, here’s the definition:
Pun: (n) the humorous use of a word or phrase as to emphasize or suggest its different meanings or applications, or use of words that are alike or nearly alike in sound but carry different meaning; a play on words.
So here we go!
• Energizer Bunny arrested. Charged with battery.
• A pessimist’s blood is always B-negative.
• Shotgun wedding. A case of wife or death.
• I used to work in a blanket factory, but it folded.
• If electricity comes from electrons, does that mean morality comes from morons?
• Marriage is the mourning after the knot before.
• A hangover is the wrath of grapes.
• Corduroy pillows are making headlines.
• Sea captains don’t like crew cuts.
• Does the name Pavlov ring a bell?
• When you dream in color, it’s a pigment of your imagination.
• Condoms should be used in every conceivable occasion.
• Reading while sunbathing makes you well-red.
• When two egotists meet, it’s an I for an I.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “I’m not into working out. My philosophy: no pain, no pain.”