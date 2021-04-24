My readers know how much I love presidential history. I read a book on U.S. presidents recently and it was quite interesting. Here’s some presidential trivia I thought you might enjoy. See if you knew these tidbits:
• Washington’s second inaugural address was the shortest in U.S. History, containing less than 300 words. (The longest? Find out below.)
• John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were the only future presidents to sign the Declaration of Independence.
• Article 2 of the Constitution prescribes that the person with the highest number of electoral votes becomes the president, while the second-highest-vote-getter becomes the vice president. As such, the president and vice president could be from different political parties. The Twelfth Amendment (1804) changed that, allowing the Electoral College to cast two votes: one for president and one for vice president.
• John Adams lived long enough to see his son, John Quincy Adams, win the presidency in 1824. Adams and Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826. John Adams is one of two presidents whose son went on to become president. (You know the other.)
• John Quincy Adams enjoyed skinny-dipping in the Potomac River until he was 79 years old. One day, a female journalist, Anne Royall, surprised him. She sat on his clothes until he agreed to an interview, and became the first woman to interview a president.
• Martin Van Buren was the first president born a U.S. citizen.
• William Henry Harrison gave the longest inaugural address. He talked for almost two hours in the freezing rain, refusing to wear a hat or warm winter coat. He caught a cold, which developed into pneumonia. He died a month later and became the president with the shortest term in history.
• John Tyler had the most children of any U.S. president, with 15. He had eight by his first wife and seven by his second wife. He married the latter during his term in office and she was 30 years younger than he.
• Zachary Taylor never voted in an election before voting for himself for president.
• James Buchanan is the only unmarried president in U.S. history.
• Abraham Lincoln was the first president to have a beard.
• Grover Cleveland did not fight in the Civil War. He bought a substitute for $150, which was perfectly legal at the time. Also, Cleveland was the only president to serve two nonconsecutive terms (1885-1889 and 1893-1897). Between terms, his first child, Ruth, was born. A new candy bar, Baby Ruth, was named after her.
• Electricity was installed in the White House in 1891. President Benjamin Harrison was afraid of the new technology and refused to touch the light switches.
• Theodore Roosevelt invited Booker T. Washington to dinner at the White House, making him the first African American to dine in the executive mansion. Roosevelt also had a boxing match in the White House with heavyweight champion John L. Sullivan. The president lost sight in one eye after being hit by Sullivan.
• William Howard Taft was the heaviest president in U.S. history, weighing close to 350 pounds. At one point, he got stuck in the White House bathtub. A new, larger tub was installed. Taft was the first president to play golf and became chief justice of the Supreme Court after his presidency.
• Woodrow Wilson was the first sitting president to travel to Europe.
• Vice President Calvin Coolidge was at his father’s home in Vermont when President Harding died. There was no telephone, so messengers were sent to inform him. They arrived late at night when Coolidge was asleep. He got up, had his father (a notary public) give him the oath of office, and went back to bed.
• John F. Kennedy was the first president born in the 20th century and the youngest elected (age 43). Vice President Teddy Roosevelt become president at age 42, but only after the assassination of McKinley. He wasn’t elected to the office until he was age 46.
• Gerald Ford was the only person in U.S. history to serve as both vice president and president without being elected to either office. He was appointed vice president by Nixon upon the resignation of Vice President Spiro Agnew. After Nixon’s resignation, he became president. In the fall of 1975, President Ford survived two assassination attempts. In one the gun didn’t fire, and in the other, a bystander intervened and the bullet missed.
• Joe Biden broke the record for oldest president to be elected, at age 78. Prior to that, Ronald Reagan held the record, having been elected at 69.
• Bill Clinton was the first elected president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. The first unelected president to be impeached was Andrew Johnson, who succeeded Lincoln after his assassination. The Senate did not remove either from office (requires a two-thirds majority vote). Johnson survived by only one vote. On a more recent note, Donald Trump was impeached twice but survived removal both times.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The government is like a baby’s alimentary canal, with a happy appetite at one end and no responsibility at the other.” — Ronald Reagan