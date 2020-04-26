Okay. This time, I’ll ask the questions and you give me the answers (just having a little fun).

• If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and apes?

• Is there another word for synonym?

• What do you do when you see an endangered animal eating an endangered plant?

• Why do they put braille on the drive-thru banking machines?

• How do you get deer to only cross the road at those yellow road signs?

• What was the best thing before sliced bread?

• If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done?

• Why is there an expiration date on sour cream?

• Can a vegetarian eat animal crackers?

I know, those are pretty bad. Here’s something worse. I know a guy who:

• Killed two stones with one bird.

• Divides by zero.

• Counted to infinity twice.

• Can speak in Braille.

• Killed a bird by throwing it off a cliff.

Given the unprecedented circumstances we are facing in the wake of COVID-19, I hope that some of these helped put a smile on your face. Have a wonderful week!

C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The glass was neither half empty, nor half full. It was just twice as large as it needed to be.”

Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail jerry@curiosity-corner.net. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner. For Curiosity Corner background, go to curiosity-corner.net.