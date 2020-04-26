Okay. This time, I’ll ask the questions and you give me the answers (just having a little fun).
• If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and apes?
• Is there another word for synonym?
• What do you do when you see an endangered animal eating an endangered plant?
• Why do they put braille on the drive-thru banking machines?
• How do you get deer to only cross the road at those yellow road signs?
• What was the best thing before sliced bread?
• If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done?
• Why is there an expiration date on sour cream?
• Can a vegetarian eat animal crackers?
I know, those are pretty bad. Here’s something worse. I know a guy who:
• Killed two stones with one bird.
• Divides by zero.
• Counted to infinity twice.
• Can speak in Braille.
• Killed a bird by throwing it off a cliff.
Given the unprecedented circumstances we are facing in the wake of COVID-19, I hope that some of these helped put a smile on your face. Have a wonderful week!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The glass was neither half empty, nor half full. It was just twice as large as it needed to be.”