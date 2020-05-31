Question: We use terms like sister-in-law and son-in-law. Why the “in-law?” (Asked by an out-law somewhere in cyberspace.)
Reply: Let’s see … “I fought the law and the law won.” No, the law in “in-law” isn’t the law referred to in the song. Rather, it refers to Canon Law (ecclesiastical or church law), which gives rules of marriage. That is, no marriages between blood relatives or marriage related. As an example of the latter, a man could not marry his dead wife’s sister, for she was a sister “in-law,” and off limits.
The “in-law” form came into use to describe other relationships through marriage. Take daughter-in-law or son-in-law. These refer to the spouse of one’s child. For example, I have daughters-in-law and sons-in-law that are married to my wife’s children.
So, I also have a stepson and a stepdaughter. Where did they come from? (I know where; what I meant was, why the “step?”)
To clear things up, here are the definitions:
• son-in-law/daughter-in-law: the husband/wife of one’s child. You can also have a father-in-law and a mother-in-law in reverse. (You can figure these out on your own.)
• stepson/stepdaughter: a son or daughter of one’s wife or husband by a previous marriage. In reverse, you have the stepfather or stepmother.
I hope I got these right. So, I’m a father-in-law and a stepfather — all the bases are covered. It sure gets complicated, though. For example, my wife Sandy has a daughter from a previous marriage, who has a granddaughter. So Sandy is a great grandmother. Guess that makes the child my step great granddaughter, and if she marries, I would be the husband’s step-great grandpa-in-law. At least I’m not my own grandpa. (Remember the song?)
