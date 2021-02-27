uestion: Where do salutary greetings, such as “hello,” “hey” and “hi,” come from? (Asked by a curious greeter.)
Reply: Hello!
“Hello” is one of the most used words in everyday speech, and came into use in that form in the 1880s. Before that, there was a “hallow” in Chaucer’s time, and with Shakespeare, it was “halloo.” There are some old French variations, too.
It is believed that the actual “hello” came in with the inventions of the telephone. Stories have it that Alexander Graham Bell wanted to say “ahoy” when answering the phone, but Thomas Edison thought “hello,” replacing an earlier version of “hullo,” would be better. “Hello” caught on as the common way to answer the telephone.
In other countries, this is different. When answering the phone in Germany, for example, I would say “Jerry here,” even though you would greet someone on the street with “hallo.” The term “Hello girl” was once the term used for telephone operators. Its use was first recorded in Mark Twain’s “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”
I don’t know if I would call Lilly Tomlin a “Hello girl” on Hee Haw. She said, “A gracious good morning. Is the party with whom I’m speaking?”
How the “hey” and “hi” developed is not certain — probably regional contractions. I was raised up north (a Yankee), and we only said “hey” to get someone’s attention, as in “hey there!” Our standard greeting was “hi.” Of course, the “hey” thing was not too accepted by the older folk at the time. They would tell us, “hey (hay) is for horses, straw’s cheaper.”
When I moved to the South (more than 45 years ago), I learned that the standard greeting was “hey” and it took me a while to catch on. I had a trip up to Clemson soon after I started at Lander, and one of my colleagues told me that if I saw one of his friends up there, to tell him that he said “hey.” I didn’t understand. “Hey what?”
I finally caught on when watching Andy Griffith and Mayberry RFD. “Hey Goober!”
