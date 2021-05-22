uestion: Can you use laundry detergent in the dishwasher? (Asked by a curious college student.)
Reply: You can, but it’s not advisable. The detergents in the products might be similar, but laundry detergent usually contains brighteners, stain removers, fragrances and so on. You could be exposing your dishes to harsh chemicals you don’t want on your dishes that might not rinse off. Also, some of the additives might be volatile and produce something you wouldn’t want to breathe in.
On top of this, you might void the warranty on your dishwasher if you use a product not made for dish cleaning.
In researching this question, I came across an interesting side light: the invention of the dishwasher! A wooden machine with a hand-turned wheel that splashed water on dishes was patented in 1850. It wasn’t very efficient, though. The first practical machine was developed by Josephine Cochran in 1886. It was a hand-operated mechanical dishwasher, but it did the job. The machine was unveiled at the 1893 World’s Fair, but only got notice from large restaurants.
It wasn’t until the 1950s that the dishwasher caught on for home use. Cochran founded a company to manufacture home dishwashers, which eventually became KitchenAid.
Question: I read somewhere that if the entire population of China (1.3 billion people) jumped all at once, it would disrupt the earth. Is this true? (Asked by a jumpy reader.)
Reply: This is an old one, but don’t worry! Not much would happen. The earth is too massive to be displaced. To make it more interesting, physicists have calculated what would happen if all the people on Earth jumped at once in one location. (That’d have to be a pretty big location, but you can calculate anything theoretically.)
There are about 7 billion people on Earth, which would be a total weight of approximately 800 billion pounds (363 kilograms), using a weight of 115 pounds per person (kids counteracting adults). Then, let’s say the average jump is one foot and everyone jumped exactly the same time.
Keep in mind, there is a law of physics known as the conservation of linear momentum. That is, the momentum (mv, mass times velocity) of a system is conserved in the absence of an external force. The jumping is an internal force to the Earth-people system, so momentum is conserved and on jumping the people have momentum in one direction and the earth would get momentum in the other direction. They have to cancel out to be conserved. The people would move one foot up and it is calculated that Earth would move a finite, but very short distance — less than the radius of a single hydrogen atom.
After traveling their respective distances, gravity would bring them back together and all would be as it was — very crowded.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The shortest period of time lies between the minute you put some money away for a rainy day and the unexpected arrival of rain.” — Jane Bryant.