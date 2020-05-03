Here’s a pop quiz on some curious geographical facts. See how many you know! Have your Atlas ready.
1. The longest, undefined border is between what two countries?
2. Does any part of Canada lie south of any of our states, other than Alaska?
3. In what direction is Nova Scotia relative to Maine?
4. Does Bermuda lie directly east of Florida?
5. Which continent lies in all four hemispheres —northern, southern, eastern and western?
6. Where is the one place that four state boundaries come together, and what are the states?
7. What is the largest state in the area east of the Mississippi?
8. Does South America lie southeast or southwest of Savannah, Georgia?
Answers:
1. U.S. and Canada, 5,527 miles long.
2. Yes, the southernmost part of Canada (Ontario Province) is south of the northernmost part of Pennsylvania, and about 150 miles from the Mason-Dixon line.
3. East.
4. No, Bermuda lies almost directly east of Charleston, S.C.
5. Africa, with the hemispheres defined by the Equator and the Greenwich meridian.
6. “Four Corners,” the intersection of the borders of Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.
7. Georgia.
8. Southeast, Relative to a north-south line, almost all of South America lies east of Savannah.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Without geography, you’re nowhere!”