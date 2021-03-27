Here are some interesting facts for the really curious:
• The saxophone is named for Antoine Sax, a Belgian instrument maker, who in the 1850s introduced it for use in orchestras and military bands.
• Earthworms come out of the ground when it rains so as not to drown when their holes fill up with water. Earthworms live in burrows (holes) that are 14 to 18 inches deep. In cold, dry weather, they may burrow down to 79 inches deep in search of moisture.
• Chickens have ears (or ear holes). They do not have an outer ear (pinna) as most mammals do. Chickens do have earlobes. White chickens have white earlobes and lay white eggs. (Hens, that is.) Non-white chickens generally have reddish earlobes (color may vary) and lay brown eggs.
• A double-yolk egg (one shell, two yolks) is the chicken equivalent to identical twins. Fraternal chicken twins get separate shells.
• Identical human twins have the same DNA typing, so you can’t distinguish them using DNA. Hence, if one twin commits a crime and leaves DNA evidence at the scene, you couldn’t use DNA matching to determine which twin did it. But, identical twins do have different fingerprint patterns. (Crime never pays, even for identical twins.)
• The expression “winning hands down” comes from horse racing, where in a “hands down” victory, a jockey feels so confident of winning the race that he/she (we have female jockeys) drops the hands and relaxes the grip on the reins when nearing the finish line.
• No vice president of the United States has ever been assassinated. Four presidents have been and four have died in office. Can you name them?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The world is full of willing people, some willing to work, the rest willing to let them.” -Robert Frost