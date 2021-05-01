Last week’s column on presidential trivia has an interesting side note. I thank Bill Moore for calling it to my attention, with trivia on trivia, so to speak. Bill wrote:
“Dr. Wilson: I always enjoy your articles. I read the one in the Index-Journal about the swearing in of Calvin Coolidge in the dead of night. A couple of years ago, my daughter and I spent a few hours at the Coolidge home complex in Plymouth Notch, VT, and highly recommend a visit. It’s true that messengers brought word after everyone was in bed, and that his father (a notary public) administered the oath of office to his son in the living room. But, as I understood our guide, that one didn’t count. Only a member of Congress or the Supreme Court is allowed to administer the oath, and he wasn’t president until he reached Washington and was sworn in a second time. His father was never told of the matter, and died thinking he had sworn his son into office. That’s a trivial bit you may wish to verify.”
In verifying, here’s what Wikipedia had to say:
“On August 2, 1923, President Harding died unexpectedly from a heart attack in San Francisco while on a speaking tour of the western United States. Vice President Coolidge was in Vermont visiting his family home, which had neither electricity nor a telephone, when he received word by messenger of Harding’s death. The new president dressed, said a prayer, and came downstairs to greet reporters who had assembled. His father, a notary public and justice of the peace, administered the oath of office in the family’s parlor by the light of a kerosene lamp at 2:47 a.m. on August 3, 1923, and Coolidge then returned to bed as president.
“Coolidge returned to Washington the next day, and was sworn in again by Justice Adolph A. Hoehling, Jr., of the District of Columbia, to forestall any questions about the authority of a state official to administer a federal oath. This second oath-taking remained a secret until it was revealed by Harry M. Daugherty in 1932, and confirmed by Hoehling.”
And so, it is verified. Calvin Coolidge was known as “Silent Cal,” because unlike some politicians, he didn’t say very much. I particularly like the story told by the writer Dorothy Parker. Seated by President Coolidge at a dinner party, she said to the president that she had a bet with a friend that during the course of the meal she could make him say more than five words.
He said only two… “You lose.”
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “George Washington is the only president who didn’t blame the previous administration.”