Question: I know the meaning of the expression “quitting cold turkey,” but I would like to know the origin of the expression. (Submitted by Mike Szotkiewicz via cyberspace.)
Reply: The turkey has had various references over the years. Ben Franklin, for example, criticized the bald eagle being selected for the national bird for the Great Seal of the United States. He preferred the wild turkey, writing that it was a more respectable bird, and a true native of America.
Over the years, the turkey has found itself in various idiomatic expressions. (An idiom is an expression whose meaning is not predictable from the usual meanings of its constituent elements, such as “kick the bucket.”) In a 1910 book by Robert Service, the author laments he was handed a “cold turkey” while playing and losing money in a card game. This was in reference to having been cheated. “Cold” is still used somewhat today, with “cold deck” meaning the cards have been stacked.
A phrase relating “turkey” to the abrupt quitting of an addictive substance appeared in a newspaper in 1921 about a doctor’s treatment: “Perhaps the most pitiful figures that have appeared before Dr. Simon are those who voluntarily surrendered themselves. When they go before him, they are given what is called the ‘cold turkey’ treatment.”
With such beginnings, to “quit cold turkey” has come to mean an abrupt quitting of something without preparation or easing out. These days, it is generally applied to the sudden stopping of drinking, drugs, smoking, etc. Sudden withdrawal from chronic alcoholism and drugs, such as barbiturates and opioids, can be extremely dangerous with potentially fatal seizures.
A modern reason for the “cold turkey” description comes from the abrupt withdrawal from opioids. When someone tries “quitting cold turkey,” a patient’s skin can become pale, clammy and covered with goosebumps. That is, resembling the skin of a plucked, refrigerated turkey.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Knocking out a hundred tasks for whatever the reason is a poor substitute for doing even one task that is meaningful.” – Gary Keller