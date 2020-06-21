Question: I love sweet (iced) tea and order it every time I go out to eat. My problem is that I cannot tolerate caffeine after the early afternoon if I want to sleep at night. Why do restaurants offer the choice of regular or decaf coffee, but not regular or decaf tea? (Asked by a concerned tea drinker.)
Reply: Well, most likely the answer is supply and demand. But in this case, it’s probably the reverse: demand and supply. If there were enough demand for decaf iced tea in restaurants, there is ample supply. You can find decaffeinated iced tea bags at the grocery store, and 3-gallon sized bags are even available.
Of course, a lot of people have trouble with caffeine and sleeping. My wife forgets sometimes and has a spot of tea (hot) before going to bed. This usually results in a sleepless night. Some people can’t get started in the morning without caffeine, usually from coffee. I don’t drink coffee or tea. My morning jolt comes from Diet Coke. I tried coffee twice in my life: once when I was young and found I didn’t like it, and again 25-30 years later for reinforcement. I’m in a minority group, but not alone. It is estimated that 48% of Americans do not drink coffee.
Coffee has more caffeine than tea. Here’s the caffeine content for an average serving of some beverages:
• Coffee (5 oz. cup): 80 mg (milligrams)
• Cola (12 oz. can): 45 mg
• Black tea (one bag): 40 mg
• Green tea (one bag): 20 mg
• White tea (one bag): 15 mg
• Decaf tea (one bag): 2 mg
• Herbal tea (one bag): 0 mg
As you can see, the caffeine in tea varies with the variety. Maybe herbal iced tea is a solution for you. Incidentally, you can get 11 mg of caffeine from a 1.55-oz. milk chocolate bar!
There are several methods whereby caffeine is removed (decaffeinated) from coffee and tea. However, not all the caffeine is removed by any method. In the United States, under federal regulations, caffeine levels must not be above 2.5% for the product to be labeled “decaffeinated.” So where does the removed caffeine go? Most is processed for use in other products, such as medicines and soft drinks. In colas, less than 5% of the caffeine comes from the kola nut. The caffeine content is primarily, and sometimes completely, from the addition of that from the decaffeination process of coffee and tea.
Finally, a Southern friend told me how visiting Yankees get decaf iced tea. They order two cups of decaf hot tea and a big glass of ice. You can take it from there.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): A disagreement. Albert Einstein: “God doesn’t play dice.” Stephen Hawking: “Not only does God place dice, but ... he sometimes throws them where they cannot be seen.”