Question: I recently read a story about someone being burned while trying to boil water in a cup inside a microwave oven. When removed, the heated water in the cup was not boiling, but suddenly “blew up” into his face, causing bad burns. What caused this? (Asked by a concerned Corner reader.)
Reply: This is an old one, but worth repeating!
Yes, it can happen under the right conditions, which hopefully will be avoided after reading this. First, let’s take a look at droplet and bubble formation. Starting with droplet formation, as in the case of rain, the water vapor (invisible gas) must be cooled to the dew point temperature. At this temperature, the vapor is ready to condense, but it won’t unless there is something on which to condense.
Droplets don’t just form spontaneously. What’s needed is called “hygroscopic nuclei.” Without such nuclei, the vapor may be “supercooled” and droplets will form instantaneously when some nuclei come along, such as particles of dust, pollen, etc.
In fact, one method of artificial rain making involves introducing crystals of silver iodide into clouds. (Silver iodide has a crystalline structure similar to ice.) If the water vapor in the cloud is below the dew point, the crystals act as nuclei and droplets form that grow into rain drops.
Now, on to bubbles. They, too, do not form spontaneously and require “nucleation sites”: a rough surface, residue, etc. You may have noticed that in a glass of your favorite carbonated beverage, the bubbles generally rise from the bottom where the washing detergent has not made the glass squeaky clean.
When water is heated, as in the microwave, it is possible to raise the temperature above the boiling point without actual boiling — known as “superheating.” This is particularly true in new cups or containers that do not have scratches or residue to act as nucleation sites. So in this case, the water is more than ready to boil, and the slightest bump or jar can bring the superheated liquid in contact with some rough places, causing the water to “flash boil,” and release a lot of pent-up energy. The rising bubbles carry hot liquid with them, and the water “explodes” out of the cup — causing burns in some cases.
What to do? Provide nucleation sites! For example, place a wooden or plastic stir stick, or perhaps a tea bag or instant coffee in the cup.
Then, on the other hand, you could get up a little earlier and use a tea kettle to boil water!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Life is like a roll of toilet paper. It goes quicker when you get toward the end.”