Question: In a previous column, you told us about the D.O. (Doctor of Osteopathy). How about a D.P.M.? (Asked by a foot-loose column reader.)
Reply: Give some people an inch, and they’ll take a foot. D.P.M. stands for Doctor of Podiatric Medicine — a foot doctor in the vernacular. Podiatry, or podiatric medicine, is the health profession that cares for the human foot. A podiatrist diagnoses and treats diseases, disabilities and deformities of the foot by physical therapy, special shoes, mechanical devices, medicines or minor surgery.
The treatment of the foot goes back to the Egyptians, Greeks and Romans. In the 1700s and 1800s this specialty was known as chiropody, and was mainly limited to the treatment of corns, bunions, in-grown toenails and so on. Little to no training was required, but the profession became more organized in 1900s and the name podiatry was adopted.
Formal training became required, and now all podiatrists must have a formal degree and be licensed by a qualified board of examiners. There are nine accredited schools of podiatric medicine in the United States. To be admitted, a student must have completed two years (60 credit hours) toward a baccalaureate degree. After finishing a four-year podiatry program, a graduate receives a D.P.M. (Doctor of Podiatric Medicine). There are also residency programs for specialties and surgery procedures.
While we’re on the subject of medical acronyms, I’ll beat the next writer to it and do D.D.S. and D.M.D. These are dentists. One stands for Doctor of Dental Surgery and the other Doctor of Dental Medicine. As I understand it, both are pretty much the same. However, some schools award the D.D.S. while others award the D.M.D.
The first dental school opened in 1840 in Maryland: the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery. I guess in those days, the main “surgery” was pulling teeth. The modern medicine techniques and fillings must have come in later.
Personally, I often have to visit the D.O.P.M. This is a Doctor of Oral-Podiatric Medicine. They specialize in getting one’s foot out of one’s mouth.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Never put both feet in your mouth at the same time, because then you won’t have a leg to stand on.”