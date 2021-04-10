uestion: What is the difference between yellow and white cheeses? (Asked by a curious cheese lover.)
Reply: Basically, not much, other than a little coloring. Most cheeses are naturally white or a pale cream color.
The yellow cheeses, such as American, longhorn and cheddar are died with a food coloring called annatto. This yellowish-red dye comes from the pulp of the annatto tree found in tropical America.
The dye is also used in coloring butter and fabrics. Butter that is made from milk cows that eat dry, stored feed during the winter may not have enough beta-carotene to produce a yellow color, as in cheese.
Some cheeses aren’t colored and are preferred over those that are in some regions, such as Vermont cheddar, mozzarella and other varieties.
Some people think that light-colored cheeses are healthier than yellow or light-orange cheeses, with less fat. Some of these might be, because of being different types and made of different processes. However, given a particular type of cheese (such as cheddar), the white and yellow varieties differ only in color. Both have ample saturated fat (unless the fat has been removed) and cholesterol.
Personally, I love cheese of either color — much to my physician’s dismay!
