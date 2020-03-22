Question: Why do we call a much-loved person, “the apple of my eye?” (Asked by a curious apple grower).
Reply: The pupil is the central (dark) opening of the eye, and comes from the Latin word pupilla, which literally means “doll.”
“Apple” was an early term for the pupil of the eye because it was thought to be a solid, apple-shaped body. Being essential to sight, the eye’s apple, or pupil, was a cherished object. The phrase is used in the Old Testament of the Bible several times. Here are a few (from the King James Version, of course):
• “He instructed him, He kept him as the apple of His eye.” – Deuteronomy 32:10
• “Keep my commandments and live, and my law as the apple of your eye.” – Proverbs 7:2
• Also, check out Psalms 17:8 and Zechariah 2:8.
Question: Why is it believed that breaking a mirror will bring you seven years of bad luck? (Asked by an accident-prone column reader).
Reply: This superstition is believed to have started with the ancient Romans. They supposedly thought they saw their souls while looking at their reflections in gazing (water) pools. If someone dropped something, or threw a stone, into the water that broke the observer’s image, it was considered a bad omen. This meant you had lost contact with your soul, and seven years’ worth of bad luck followed.
Gazing pools fell out of fashion when mirrors came in. So, breaking a mirror carried the same effect. (You can always get a metal mirror to be safe.)
To show you how my mind works, I’m curious about this: suppose you broke a mirror one day, and another one a few days later. Would your terms (years) of bad luck be served concurrently or consecutively? You be the judge.
Here are a few curious tidbits:
• Other than Spiro Agnew, who resigned in 1973, the only other U.S. Vice President to resign was John C. Calhoun, from South Carolina. No scandal here, though. Calhoun resigned in 1832 to become a U.S. Senator.
• “Chiropractic” is derived from two Greek words: “cheir” (hand) and “pracktos” (done by). So, Chiropractic literally means, “done by hand.” However, Chiropractors use other means for treatments, as well.
• While on meanings of words, “linoleum” comes from the Latin words “linum” (flax) and “oleum” (oil). Linoleum floor was created in 1863 using burlap and linseed oil. Maybe I date myself, but I still call this new-fangled vinyl floor covering linoleum… do you?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “You know you’re living in the 21st century when you accidentally enter your PIN into the microwave.”