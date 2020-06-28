Question: Are there really pearly gates to Heaven, guarded by St. Peter? (Asked by a wondering column reader.)
Reply: Sorry. I can’t really tell you for sure as I haven’t been there yet (and there’s some doubt if I’ll make it). However, I can tell you what is believed to be the origin.
The “pearly gates” to Heaven in Christianity is an informal name for the gateway to Heaven. It is linked to the description of the New Jerusalem, found in the Book of Revelation in the Bible. Chapter 21:21 states, “And the twelve gates were twelve pearls; every several gate was one of pearl; and the street of the city was pure gold, as it were transparent glass.”
The popular image of the gates is something like large, white gates in the clouds, guarded by St. Peter who judges who should enter in. How did St. Pete get the job? He’s the keeper of the “keys to the kingdom.” In Matthew 16:18-19, we read, “And I also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it. And I will give you the keys of the kingdom of Heaven, and whatever you bind on Earth will be bound in Heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in Heaven.” So, it would appear that Peter has the keys to those pearly gates.
That was a short one. This came across my computer screen. Don’t know the source, but I thought I’d share it with you. See if any of these rules apply to you.
Traffic observations
• The Five-second Rule: If you were five seconds faster, you would have gotten through the traffic light.
• The Triple-ten Club Rule: On any given day on the interstate, you will be passed by ten cars, ten feet apart, going ten miles over the speed limit.
• The Instant Green Light Rule: The instant you cease all forward motion at a red traffic light, it will turn green.
• The Great Intersection Rule: No matter which direction you approach the intersection, the light will be red.
• The Trunkophobia Rule: The driver who can’t stand to have a vehicle in front of him or her and passes everyone in sight has a bad case of “Trunkophobia.”
• The Bypass Rule: The bypass doesn’t bypass anything.
• The Grocery Bag Rule: Grocery bags placed on the car seat will fall over, or at least, the items will come out of the bags.
• The Wiper Rule: When you speed up your wipers, the rain will slow down.
• The Inverse Wiper Rule: When you slow down your wipers, the rain will speed up.
• The Drive-through Bank Rule: The shortest line will move the slowest.
• The Main Street Rule: No matter which direction you drive on Main Street, you will get stopped by a red light.
• The Direction Rule: You can get there from here, but it will take a lot longer.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “America is the only country where half the money is spent on food, and the other half is spent on trying to lose weight.”