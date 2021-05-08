uestion: Why are crossword puzzles always symmetrical? Example: that which occurs space-wise on the top left corner of the puzzle shows up on the bottom right side. The pattern occurs consistently throughout the puzzle. (Asked by a curious puzzle worker.)
Reply: On a typical crossword puzzle, this is called rotational symmetry. If you rotate a puzzle 180 degrees around its center, it looks exactly the same “space-wise” (the numbers, of course, will be upside down). There are variations, but in general, most common puzzles have rotational symmetry.
This is believed to be the result of the ancient use of acrostics (the first and/or last letters spell out another word or words) and the word square (in which the words read the same horizontally and vertically). A famous example of a 5 x 5 word square in Latin was found in the volcanic ruins of Herculaneum (near Pompeii):
ROTAS
OPERA
TENET
AREPO
SATOR
Note it can be read four ways with the same word spellings: up, down, left and right. A puzzle can be made by leaving out letters and giving word clues. From this, the modern crossword puzzle (with its variations) probably developed.
Rotational symmetry was one of the conventions adopted by the Amateur Crossword Puzzle League of America in 1924. Another convention is that puzzles usually have an odd number of squares on a side, with a square in the exact center. Hope this helps, but I doubt if it will be much help in actually solving a puzzle.
That was a short one. I’ve often remarked how tough the English language is. Here’s a review, some of which you’ve probably seen. Check out these homonyms (words that are the same in spelling and/or pronunciation, but have different meaning):
• The bandage was wound around the wound.
• Upon seeing the tear in the painting, I shed a tear.
• They were too close to the door to close it.
• He could lead if got the lead out.
• Since there’s no time like the present, he thought it was time to present the present.
And here’s another weird one for you to wrap your head around:
• Your house can burn down as it burns up. Go figure!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “No matter how much cats fight, there still seems to be plenty of kittens.” — Abraham Lincoln