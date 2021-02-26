One thing that makes most horticulturists cringe is the practice of needlessly topping a tree. The elegant crape myrtle is often a victim.
I know my predecessor, James Hodges, covered “Crape Murder” in his column on several occasions, but it is still a common practice. There is no need to chop off a crape myrtle at an arbitrary height. Truthfully, topping a crape myrtle doesn’t make it bloom better or make it a healthier tree. If the tree is getting too tall for the location, it can be replaced with something that has a shorter mature height. I fear I am too late to dissuade many of you in this, as I have seen many murdered myrtles this week. Fortunately, crape myrtles recover from this technique, but they never regain the natural beauty afforded by their gracefully arching branches.
Topping a mature tree is very stressful for the plant. Topping leaves vulnerable wounds, starves the tree, disfigures the tree, and promotes long, spindly water sprouts to form. Before planting a tree, consider the mature height and width of the tree and the potential impact of the root system. Sometimes we inherit an ill-placed or ill-chosen tree; what then? Pruning via the drop-crotch technique can help manage the size and placement of limbs. Up to 30% of the tree canopy can be removed this way. With proper technique, the tree will not suffer serious injury. For detailed instruction on pruning techniques, visit the online factsheet HGIC 1003, Principles & Practices for Pruning Trees. Consult a certified arborist for those extremely large trees that are encroaching on power lines or are just overtaking the driveway/sidewalk/street.
Another popular landscape technique, shearing, is often used to excess. The aesthetic of box-shaped or meatball-ed shrubs is a goal for many homeowners. This is achieved via shearing, or trimming new growth, uniformly across the whole plant. The trouble with shearing is that it can create a ‘shell’ of outer leaves that is so dense that light and air cannot easily penetrate the shrub. The inner stems become devoid of leaves, and the lush outer foliage is prone to fungal disease.
If shearing is your jam, be sure to occasionally thin out the shrub. Once a year, select some branches to remove by pruning them out from the center. These thinning cuts will create pockets for sunlight to reach into the shrub and allow air circulation to minimize fungal disease. Boxwoods are a perfect example of shrubs that benefit from thinning cuts. For information on growing and caring for boxwood, see the factsheet on the HGIC website. A sarcastic cartoon I saw this week put it this way: Why can’t plants just grow the way they’re supposed to look?
A virtual workshop titled “Forest and Tree Health” will be offered March 24-26. Topics include pine, hardwood and invasive plant pests as well as identification, biology/ecology, and management of common fungal and insect pests of forests. Visit tiny.cc/forestandtreehealth for registration and details.
