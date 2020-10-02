This week has got me thinking about thresholds. You see, once our county’s COVID-19 numbers reduce enough we will be able to welcome the public back to the office. It depends on the thresholds that have been set in our reentry plan. There are some well-known thresholds that have been set around the pandemic. For instance, how many times have you heard “6 feet” or “14 days” lately? But in reality, there isn’t a magic force field that pops up after 6 feet, it is a threshold that has been set by balancing allowed risk and potential benefits.
The concept of a threshold is a consistent theme in horticulture too. There are appropriate ranges for growth that vary from plant to plant with regard to temperature, moisture, light, nutrients, and so on. Hardiness zones, for instance, are natural temperature thresholds. Daylength can be a threshold for bloom initiation. The premise of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) relies on recognizing when the pest presence has passed a threshold. Understanding that there may always be pests, and allowing for some damage, is part of IPM. The key is anticipating when the potential damage will be unacceptable and choosing the appropriate response to keep the pest activity below that threshold. Depending on the situation, a pest threshold can be based on things like economic impact, or visible crop damage, or actual pest count, and will vary from person to person and crop to crop. For example, I think we’d all agree that one mouse in the house is one pest too many, and that is a great example of an emotional threshold! But in the landscape or garden, there needs to be a window of some allowable presence of common pests.
The same concept of thresholds applies to my little fall vegetable garden. I’ve noticed some munching caterpillars on my cabbage plants, in particular cabbage loopers. You can read about cabbage loopers and other pests of cole crops online in the HGIC factsheet 2203 Cabbage, Broccoli and other Cole Crop Insect Pests. I’ve plucked off the munching marauders for now. If the damage continues to worsen, or the inconvenience of plucking caterpillars starts getting to me, I’ll have reached my threshold, where I can then reach for some B.t. (Bacillus thuringiensis), a biological control. As my garden is only a hobby, any further product applications would be impractical cost-wise. In general, my philosophy for my personal garden is “some for nature and some for me” is just fine.
Our local extension office is still closed, but we are still here for you. You can reach me at stepht@clemson.edu, or 864-889-0541. You can also find our Home Garden Information Center online at HGIC.Clemson.edu. Plus, our offices now have a page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.