Cut flowers are a delightful way to bring the garden indoors. If you have a variety of flowering plants, a quick trip to your yard can supply a handsome bouquet most weeks during the growing season and even into the winter. Not all flowers make good cut flowers, so a bit of research or trial and error will provide insight into the blooms that last the longest in a vase.
What makes a good cut flower might be entirely different to a home gardener than to a professional. It is all about vase life, or the number of days a cut flower stays looking fresh, for the cut flower industry. On the other hand, a home gardener might not mind having to refresh a bouquet more frequently. It is best to gather cut flowers early in the morning when the plants are the most turgid, or crisp and full of water. Use sharp scissors or pruners, keep the cut flowers cool, and provide plenty of fresh water to extend their freshness. If you’d like to know more about the vase life of specific cultivars, NC State has cut flower trial data available on their website here: cutflowers.ces.ncsu.edu.
Many annuals make wonderful cut flowers, and most people will immediately think of zinnias and sunflowers. Perennials like shasta daisy, black-eyed susan, coneflower, blazing star, daffodil, and many others, can make long-lived, cheery arrangements. Don’t overlook flowering shrubs such as rose, hydrangea, viburnum, spirea and others.
Experienced floral arrangers will be certain to include some foliage as a filler or accent to the bright blooms. Incorporate twigs of fern, holly, magnolia, ivy, wax myrtle, and other foliage when gathering materials. Plants with chartreuse or burgundy foliage offer unique color combinations. Stems with unusual bark or berries add different textures and heights. Twigs of holly, beautyberry, bayberry, mahonia, and St. John’s wort have attractive berries for floral arrangements.
Keep in mind that some plants have very short-lived blooms, only lasting one day or even just a few hours. Some examples include daylily, hibiscus, passionflower, and spiderwort. On the other end of the spectrum, some cut flowers can be dried for years of enjoyment. I’ve had success with globe amaranth, statice, strawflower and hydrangea, but so many flowering stems dry nicely. Think beyond the flower for dried arrangements. Seed pods, grasses, twig, and cones are suitable materials to incorporate. To dry herbaceous flowers, strip the foliage from the stems and tie them in bundles at the base of the stem. Hang the bundles upside down to dry in a well-ventilated, warm, dry space.
