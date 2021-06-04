As I prepared to host company on Memorial Day, I went out in my yard to gather a bouquet. I snipped some shasta daisy, salvia and dusty miller. I was in a hurry, and it wasn’t until I made it back into the house that I noticed some hitchhikers. Tiny ants were running across my hands and up my arms. As I marched back outside, I noticed a few of the flower buds also had aphids.
Aphids are a very common garden pest. There are many species of aphids, and their plant hosts include vegetables, annual and perennial flowers, trees and shrubs. Aphids pierce plants and suck out the sap. They are usually found on new growth or the underside of leaves. Aphids are pear-shaped with a pair of cornicles that stick out from the rear like dual exhaust pipes. They can be various colors, like green, blue, black, yellow or brown, depending upon the species. Aphids reproduce extremely quickly as females reproduce asexually and give birth to live young. As their population explodes, winged aphids will form when it is time to look for another food source. As the aphids grow, they shed their exoskeleton. These shed shins are left behind on the plant, and they look somewhat like tiny white spiders.
Aphids produce their waste as a sugary, sticky substance called “honeydew.” Sometimes, the honeydew is the first sign a gardener will notice when aphids are present. It falls on the leaves and stems below where the insects are feeding and creates a shiny, sticky coating. This sugary honeydew coating becomes a perfect location for sooty mold to grow, covering leaves with black growth. Honeydew also attracts insects such as ants as an easy source of carbohydrates (case in point, the hitchhikers on my bouquet). In fact, some ants “farm” aphids, protecting the aphids from predators in order to continue consuming the honeydew.
It is important to monitor the numbers of aphids and the damage they are causing to determine if some control methods are necessary. Fortunately, most aphid infestations can be managed simply. Natural predators of aphids, including ladybugs, are your garden’s first line of defense. For a small population, a simple stream of water can blast aphids off of a plant. More established or widespread aphid populations can also be controlled with less toxic pesticides like horticultural oil or insecticidal soap. Visit the HGIC online factsheet, Integrated Pest Management for Aphids, for more information on these pests and how to manage them.
