Properly pruning plants might feel like going into battle, especially without the right tools. Dull or undersized pruning tools can leave the plant unnecessarily damaged and will cause you to work harder to get the job done. Choose the correct tool for the size of the stem or branch that will be pruned. Failure to do so can result in jagged cuts, torn bark, personal injury, or damage to the tool itself. Wear appropriate personal protection before beginning. Consider long sleeves, long pants, closed-toe shoes, gloves, and eye protection. Make certain the pruning tools are clean, sharp, and in proper working order. Consult the manufacturer for care and maintenance instructions.
Evaluate the specimen to be pruned before beginning. Start by selecting the largest branches that will be removed. If the branches are larger than 1 ½ inches in diameter, use a pruning saw. Unlike carpentry saws, a pruning saw has a blade and teeth that are specifically designed to prune branches. It might be tempting to use loppers instead, especially since many manufacturers advertise that loppers will cut branches up to 2 inches in diameter. But remember, a clean, well-positioned cut is better for the plant and easier to achieve with the correct tool.
Loppers, or lopping shears, have long handles for better leverage when cutting. Choose a by-pass cutting style, where the two blades pass each other like scissors. The wide assortment of handle styles and materials available provides for preferred lengths and various weights. Use loppers when pruning branches with a diameter of more than ¾ to 1 ½ inches, or even smaller stems in prickly situations where the long handles can keep thorns at a distance. If the loppers are grabbing the stem or not creating a clean cut, they may require sharpening, tightening, or other maintenance.
For stems up to ¾ inches in diameter, use by-pass hand pruners. Though the cutting mechanism is similar to loppers, hand pruners’ handles sit neatly between the palm and fingers of one hand. Do not struggle trying to prune a thick branch with a pair of hand pruners. Each cut with a pair of hand pruners should be quickly and easily achieved with minimum effort.
In addition to the right tools, pruning requires the proper technique and appropriate timing. For more information on how to prune correctly, see the online factsheet HGIC 1003, Principles & Practices for Pruning Trees. Never prune trees within ten feet of power lines. Contact the utility company for professional services.
An exam prep course is coming up Wednesday for pesticide applicators. The course is for private applicators. Visit clemson.edu/spartanburg and scroll to the events at the bottom of the page for more information.
Clemson Extension continues to serve South Carolina while observing COVID-19 precautions for employees and the public. County agents and staff are available to assist clients through telephone, email, and virtual platforms. Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu, or 864-889-0541. Please call us at 864-223-3264 for soil sampling information and procedures. Our Clemson Home and Garden Information Center is available online at hgic.clemson.edu. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.