As I prepared to write a column for Christmas Day, I thought about plants that are significant during the holidays, and I asked myself, “What is Frankincense anyway?” As a child, I was told that it was a valuable gift of incense, a precious thing that would honor a king. Frankincense is the resin from the Boswellia genus of trees found mainly in southern Arabia, India, and across the center of Africa. The trees have long, pinnately compound leaves (like sumac) and papery peeling bark. It is a member of the torchwood family, which includes less than 20 genera. The bark of Boswellia trees is scored to create droplets of precious resin that can be collected once hardened and burnt as incense. Consequentially, Myrrh is also resin produced by a tree species in the same family.
Many plants produce resin. Resin is a thick, often sticky liquid that some plants secret in response to injury. Pines are resinous, and the golden-orange substance flows out after a limb is cut. The resin will cover the wound and harden to seal it off. Amber, used in jewelry and art, is a fossilized resin. Insects and plants can even be found preserved within the amber. Bees collect resin and other plant exudates to create propolis, or bee glue, used in the construction of the hive. Resin can also be a component of the latex, or milky sap, produced by such plants as sunflowers, gardenia and poison ivy. Plant resins are used in the production of varnishes, adhesives, food additives, cosmetics, and perfumes. To learn more about plant resins, visit the U.S. Forest Service website at fs.fed.us/wildflowers/ethnobotany/resins.
If resin is so easily accessed, then why was frankincense so precious? The product was in high demand and had to be transported a long distance across different political borders. The Egyptians, Greeks, Romans and Jews heavily relied on incense in their rituals and worship activities. The trade routes were not easy, consisting of caravans of camels that were subjected to tariffs along their way. In recent years experts have become concerned about declining populations of the Boswellia species that are still frequently used today for frankincense collection. One prevalent species, Boswellia papyrifera, grows in arid regions, on steep slopes, with dry, rocky soils. This species and others are under pressure from habitat loss and over-tapping. Adapting human activities in these areas can help preserve the tree that furnished a famous first gift.
