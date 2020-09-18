Surprise! The Naked Ladies are coming!
It always seems like it’s too early when I see the Surprise Lilies (aka Naked Ladies or Red Spider lilies) popping up along the roadsides in our area. These fun common names for Lycoris radiata get their origin from the way the bulbs send up a flowering stalk with no accompanying leaves, rendering them “naked” and seemingly popping up out of nowhere, surprise! At any rate, they are the sign that fall is coming, and that summer is ending. They shouldn’t seem so unexpected, like the last song at a dance, as they appear in nature’s perfect timing. I typically notice them when I drive along Highway 34 towards Newberry, in spots where there used to be a home, presumably, and now the plants are naturalized and continuing their annual fanfare regardless of any sign of the residents who once placed them.
So, while nature is confirming fall’s arrival is imminent, I am planning what to plant in my own garden. I’ll add what I can, as my budget allows, with this year’s goal to fix my border grass problem and add some more color, maybe some of my own Lycorus. Our home is a recent build, so I had a blank canvas to work with. Is that good or bad? Well, it’s definitely good if you are one who likes to plan and prepare. As I am one to barge into a project with little patience, landscape design can be a frustratingly tedious, but necessary, process. At any rate, I have recently decided to replace my variegated liriope “border” with something else. I use the word border loosely, as the pants have been in place for several years and never really established themselves, or grown very well. I am not one to baby or coddle plants, so I will try them in another spot and move on. I will say that since I have made up my mind to move them, my liriope plants are suddenly rallying. Perhaps they know? If you’d like to renovate your landscape there is some really practical advice in Clemson’s HGIC online fact sheet 1725, “Landscape Renovation.”
Early fall is just a really good time to assess your garden and make plans. You can still see how your summer perennials performed, and if their placement creates balance or chaos. This is an ideal time to identify gaps in the garden that you’d like to fill and to make plans to move plants if you’d like. You can go ahead and plant spring-blooming bulbs, perennials, and shrubs in fall, too, which appeals to my need to take action immediately. And since I have never been one to keep a tidy garden, I’ll leave my limelight hydrangea flowers to dry on the plant and I’ll enjoy them into winter. I’ll also leave some Echinacea and Rudbeckia stems standing to dry. They will go to seed providing for the birds, and the hollow stems can be utilized by solitary bees. And when my husband asks why I’m leaving all these dead flowers around, I’ll tell him I’m decorating for Halloween.
Our local extension office is still closed, but we are still here for you. You can reach me at stepht@clemson.edu, or 864-889-0541. You can also find our Home Garden Information Center online at HGIC.Clemson.edu. Plus, our offices now have a page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.