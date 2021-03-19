The racks of spring-planted bulbs, bare-root plants and tubers were in box stores and garden shops back in February as I shopped for my own garden needs. Colorful photos mounted to the fronts of boxes and bins are all a gardener has to go by when selecting these dormant garden goodies. Bulbs, bare-root plants, tubers and corms planted this time of year are often collectively referred to as spring-planted or summer “bulbs.” These dormant plants can be an economical way to fill out the garden, but do a little homework before you begin shopping. Consider the site conditions, sun exposure, and whether a perennial plant is required.
Lily, caladium, gladiolus, dahlia, daylily, canna, calla lily, elephant’s ear and tuberous begonia can be planted in spring after the soil warms when the risk of frost has passed. Most prefer well-drained soil. Caladiums and tuberous begonias are extremely frost-tender and will not overwinter in our area. Frost tender bulbs need to be dug and stored indoors over winter or replaced each year. Daylilies are hardy and vigorous perennials in our area and are great for beginners. They tolerate heat and drought and can be easily multiplied by division. (Healthy clumps of plants can be broken into pieces to be planted elsewhere or shared.) Plus, daylilies don’t require stakes or supports to hold up bloom stalks the way gladiolus or dahlias sometimes do. Plant bare-root daylilies so that the crown (where the roots meet the shoots) is level with the surface of the soil.
Caladiums are one of my favorites. Their bright and patterned leaves bring life to shady spots in the summer garden. Caladiums are tropical in origin and they prefer to be placed in warm garden soil (at least 60 degrees). Plant the tubers with buds facing upwards (look for the bumpy side of the tuber) and cover with about 2 inches of soil. For information on growing daylilies, caladiums and a variety of spring-planted bulbs, visit HGIC.clemson.edu or call our office.
The virtual Ask a Master Gardener series continues from 11:30m a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday. Registration information is available on our Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension/events/. More upcoming events are posted on the Clemson Extension Horticulture Facebook page, facebook.com/cuexthorticulture/events/.
County agents and staff are available to assist clients through telephone, email and virtual platforms.