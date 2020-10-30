In the profession of horticulture, we often get questions regarding plant species when they are in full bloom. Come late February, when spring-blooming bulbs are putting on a colorful display, internet searches like “how to grow daffodils” will spike. However, now is the time to design and plant your spring bulb garden. Daffodils, tulips, hyacinth, allium, crocus and other bulbs are planted in the fall when soil temperatures are cooler, but before the ground freezes. Quite possibly the most difficult thing about growing spring-blooming bulbs is remembering to plant them in the fall.
There are a few requirements to keep in mind for best success when planting bulbs in the fall. Most of the spring-blooming bulbs prefer full sun to partial shade and well-drained soil. In general, plant the bulb 3 to 4 times as deep as the bulb is wide. There are exceptions, however, like amaryllis, so be certain to follow any planting instructions provided. Planting bulbs in groupings at minimum spacing recommendations makes a more impactful display then planting in a single line. Design the installation with the height and bloom time of the bulbs used in mind. Place shorter cultivars in front, where they will be visible. Include early-, mid- and late-season cultivars to extend the display throughout spring. After the flowers are spent, leave the foliage intact until it fades so it can provide nourishment to the bulb for the following season. For more information on growing spring-flowering bulbs, see the online HGIC factsheet 1155, Spring-Flowering Bulbs.
Squirrels and other rodents may dig up and nibble on tulip and crocus bulbs, however daffodils, hyacinth, and allium are not typically harmed. If digging pests are a potential problem, a top dressing of crushed shells or sharp gravel can be a deterrent. Alternately, planting bulbs within a cage of ½-inch wire mesh will prevent access to the bulbs, while allowing the shoots to emerge in spring. It can be frustrating to lose bulbs to critters, even ones as cute as chipmunks, who happen to be my personal favorite garden marauders.
Though our local extension office is currently closed, we are still here to serve you. Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu, or 864-889-0541. Our Clemson Home and Garden Information Center is available online at hgic.clemson.edu. Additionally, our Greenwood County Extension office now has a Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension where we will be posting timely information.